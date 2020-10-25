Man shot in Arlington taken off life-support, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police said was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend has been taken off life-support, according to his family.

Family members said Tony Wilson, 38 was a loving and caring father of six children. They told News4Jax that not only are they devastated by his death, but also the lack of information about what happened Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded with firefighters just before 10 a.m. Saturday to Oaks Plantation Drive and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said the man, who family identified as Wilson, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also said they have no suspect information.

Wilson’s father told News4Jax that Wilson was visiting his family on the day of the shooting, but due to the ongoing investigation, they don’t want to comment further. Family did say Wilson was taken off life-support Saturday night.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Saturday’s shooting continues a string of violence in Arlington within the last week.

News4Jax on Sunday reached out to Jacksonville City Councilmember Joyce Morgan for comment, but had not heard back as of publication. Morgan will be holding a virtual community town hall at 6 p.m. Monday to get the public’s input on violence in Arlington.