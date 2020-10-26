Jacksonville police looking for elections office vandal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have released surveillance images in hopes someone can help them identify the man suspected of vandalizing the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office downtown.

The images released Monday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show a slimly built man wearing a black Le Tigre T-shirt and a garment over his head that obscures all but the top half of his face.

The Sheriff’s Office believes he’s behind the vandalism reported at the Supervisor of Elections office on East Monroe Street about 8 a.m. Oct. 12. Someone spray-painted “If voting mattered it would be illegal” across the glass windows of the office building.

According to JSO, the man pictured in the images was seen spray-painting the windows about 11:50 p.m. the night before the graffiti was reported. Two images show the man holding what looks like a can of spray paint.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.