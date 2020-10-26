What’s next for Jags after 6th straight loss?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jags have lost 6 consecutive games and the team is facing some tough questions heading into the bye week.

ESPN called Doug Marrone’s future into question with the headline, Was Sunday’s loss Doug Marrone’s final game coaching the Jaguars?

Answers may not come today. The team doesn’t have any news conferences scheduled and Jaguars owner Shad Khan has shown he has resisted coaching changes until later season. He kept Mike Mularkey until the end of the 2012 season when they went 2-and14.

Khan also waited until the last two games of the 2016 season before cutting Gus Bradley.

If the loss to the Los Angeles Charges does turn out to be Marrone’s last game as head coach, among Marrone’s famous last words will show he went down fighting.

“I just wanted to be aggressive. I wanted to try to go up by two scores. I thought that was going to give us the best opportunity to win,” Marrone said after the game.

When asked about how confident he is that he’ll remain as head coach, Marrone said when a team loses like this, he knows it’s a naïve spot to be in. He added at the end of the day, all anyone can do is fight hard and do everything you possibly can to win games.