Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown to be sentenced in federal fraud convictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No more delays: Former Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown will be sentenced today on federal charges of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. The conviction stems from a federally-backed loan and a city grant obtained by a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family.

The pair, who are not related, were granted several delays in sentencing; however, the last motion to delay in the sentencing in early October, citing the coronavirus pandemic, was denied.

Sentencing was originally set for Jan. 27, but the hearing was postponed after Katrina Brown got a new attorney. The hearing was then moved to March, but it was delayed once more in May in response to defense motions. The current sentencing date of Oct. 27-29 was set Aug. 31. It was challenged on October 12, citing the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge denied the request and the sentencing remained for October 27.

News4Jax’s Jim Piggot spoke to Reggie Brown after the jury decided on guilty verdity.

Piggot asked him, “Do you think you’ll go to jail? prison?”

“I pray. I pray not. You know? I pray not. The judge has the final say with that, but God also has the final say as well,” Brown responded.

The sentencing is expected to take a few days. The hearing begins at 9:30 this morning.