Jacksonville mask mandate expires today at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s mask mandate is set to expire today at 5 p.m. The mandate, which requires masks to be worn indoors for people older than age 6, was first put into effect in June.

The mandate was already extended once in September. It remains to be seen if Mayor Lenny Curry will issue another extension.

News4Jax reached out to the city for more information and will update this story when we hear back. Even if the city mandate is nulled, businesses and offices can still require masks for patrons and people entering their buildings.

St. Augustine and Nassau County which also had mask mandates rescinded theirs after Governor Ron DeSantis moved the state in Phase 3 reopening.