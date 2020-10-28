Sentencing set for teen who killed JSO K-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sentencing is set to begin Wednesday morning for a 19-year-old man who shot a killed a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 and kidnapped two women at gunpoint in September 2018.

Jhamal Paskel, who previously pleaded guilty to a list of felony charges including killing a police dog, armed carjacking and two counts of kidnapping, faces a potential sentence of 35 years in prison.

Paskel was last in court Oct. 19 when a judge heard testimony from K-9 Fang’s handler, Officer Matt Herrera, as well as Paskel and his mother, who asked for leniency. The judge delayed sentencing until Wednesday.

According to police, Paskel carjacked two women at a gas station on Lem Turner Road on Sept. 30, 2018, and then made one of them drive as he held her at gunpoint. Since the car had an OnStar system, police tracked the vehicle to Interstate 10 near Cecil Commerce Parkway, where they had OnStar shut off the engine.

Paskel bailed out of the car and took off on foot with K-9 Fang in pursuit. Evidence showed Paskel shot and killed the police dog and continued running into the woods, where he was eventually taken into custody.

“I hear two gunshots back to back, a yelp from my dog and then a third gunshot quickly after that,” Officer Herrera testified Oct. 19. “I called him (Fang) to me. He would always come. But this time he did not.”

K-9 Fang

Paskel, meanwhile, is seeking a second chance. “I hope that everyone can find it in their hearts to forgive me,” he told the judge during that hearing.

The 19-year-old’s mother said her son has struggled with mental illness, but acknowledged that’s no excuse for what happened. She said he has taken steps to getting back on the right path, like obtaining his diploma.

Prosecutors said despite Paskel’s mother efforts to help her son, his actions must be punished. Though Paskel’s defense is asking a judge for a 15-year prison sentence, the state is seeking a 35-year prison sentence.

“I don’t subscribe that this was so planned out,” said attorney George Fallis, who represents Paskel.

“The defendant killed in cold blood," Assistant State Attorney L.E. Hutton said. "There are three separate shots.”

In 2019, after an I-TEAM investigation into the sentencing guidelines for killing a K-9, the Florida Legislature passed a law to increase killing a dog or horse working with police or other first responders to a second-degree felony and raised the maximum sentence from five years to 15 years.

JSO has remembered Fang as helping keep everyone safe at special events and football games and had captured some of the most dangerous criminals in Jacksonville.