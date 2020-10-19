Teen carjacker who killed JSO K-9 to be sentenced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old could be sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 dog and kidnapping two women in September 2018 when he faces a judge Monday afternoon.

Jhamel Paskel, who admitted to shooting and killing K-9 Fang in September 2018, has pleaded guilty to charges of killing a police dog, armed carjacking and two counts of kidnapping.

It is anticipated that Fang’s handler and Paskel will attend the sentencing hearing.

Police said Paskel carjacked two women in the middle of the night at a gas station on Lem Turner Road. He made one drive as he held her at gunpoint. Since the car had an OnStar system, police were able to track the vehicle to Interstate 10 near Cecil Commerce Parkway, when they had OnStar shut off the engine.

Paskel got out and ran from officers and Fang was released to chase him. Evidence showed Paskel shot and killed Fang and kept running into the woods, but he was tracked down by another officer with his K-9.

JSO remembered Fang as helping keep everyone safe at special events and football games and had captured some of the most dangerous criminals in Jacksonville.

In 2019, after an I-TEAM investigation into the sentencing guidelines for killing a K-9, the Florida Legislature passed a law to increase killing a dog or horse working with police or other first responders to a second-degree felony and raised the maximum sentence from five years to 15 years.