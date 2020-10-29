Columbia County deputies capture Ohio bank robbery suspect

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic stop Tuesday in Columbia County led to the capture of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery Friday in Ohio, authorities said.

Authorities identified him as Daquan Crenshaw, 27, of Dayton, Ohio. According to Tipp City, Ohio, police, Crenshaw pulled off the bank robbery by threatening to spray an employee with a bottle of COVID-19.

According to an arrest report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Crenshaw was captured Tuesday afternoon at a rest area on Interstate 75 near Lake City following a traffic stop for speeding. The report shows Crenshaw was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Tennessee tag, which is different from a black Lexus SUV that Tipp City police said he was last seen driving following the bank robbery.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said he’s not surprised by the vehicle switch.

“They’ll switch vehicles. They’ll switch clothing. Sometimes, they will try to disguise their identity,” Jefferson said.

The Tipp City Police Department released surveillance images after the holdup, saying the suspect handed a bank teller a note demanding money and threatened to spray the teller with a bottle of COVID-19 unless the teller complied before he ran off with cash.

This isn’t the first time Crenshaw has been a suspect in a bank robbery. In 2014, he was wanted by the FBI in connection with a bank robbery in Huber Heights, Ohio. The robbery charges were dismissed, and he was convicted of a lesser charge. He was still on federal probation at the time of his capture in Florida.

The deputy who transported Crenshaw to the Columbia County jail wrote in the arrest report that Crenshaw mentioned steps that were taken during Friday’s bank robbery. According to the arrest report, that unsolicited statement was recorded on video from inside the patrol car.