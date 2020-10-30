Teen charged with murder in Westside Jacksonville ‘gun battle’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office described as a “gun battle” back in July, which occurred on the city’s Westside.

According to a news release Thursday night from the Sheriff’s Office, Jivonni Duane Sturgis is also facing four charges of attempted murder.

Police were called to the scene of Ricker Road near the intersection of Melvin Road around 9 p.m. July 24. Lt. York said, with the Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired during an altercation and that first responders found a man in the road unresponsive.

That man, later identified as a 29-year-old, died from his injuries the following day in a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No information has been revealed about a potential motive in the shooting.