Saturday night at 11:45 p.m JSO responded to a single vehicle car crash along with JFRD. When they arrived at the crash site, they determined the victim was dead on arrival.

Traffic Homicide was notified and responded to the scene. They are conducting the investigation.

The road conditions were wet, and the vehicle left the roadway striking a concrete pole and a tree. Speed factors will be determined in the investigation.

They are trying to contact the next of kin.