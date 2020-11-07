Deadly crash confirmed in Oakhill Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly crash has been confirmed by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the intersection of 103rd St. and Ricker Rd. in Duval County. At this time it is unknown how many people were in the vehicle or how the accident happened.

JFRD, Jacksonville Electric Authority as well as Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Police are all on the scene, including a coroner.

News4Jax has received multiple calls from citizens on the site saying the vehicle is wrapped around a traffic signal pole. Debris and other parts of the car are displayed all over the intersection. A News4Jax viewer sent us photos of the crash site, you can see the mangled car.

DEADLY CRASH — JSO, FHP, JEA, JFRD on scene at 103rd & Ricker Rd. At this time it’s unknown how many people are involved and what led up to this deadly crash. I have reached out to troopers. @wjxt4 viewers sent in photos of mangled vehicle wrapped around a traffic light signal. pic.twitter.com/I0GJiB21gp — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) November 7, 2020

There are road closures in the area. All westbound and eastbound lanes on 103rd St. are closed. JSO is redirecting traffic.

News4Jax is on site and has reached out to the FHP.