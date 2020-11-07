’Major’ deal: Biden’s German shepherd to become 1st rescue dog to live in White House

Joe Biden on Saturday became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, and that means Mr. Biden’s dog is set to become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Major has been by Biden and his wife, Jill, since 2018. Their other dog, Champ, will also join them at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to TMZ, this is the first time a dog will be back in the White House since President Obama’s two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny. In 2019, President Trump announced at a rally that he doesn’t have a dog, as reported by the Washington Post.

“You do love your dogs, don’t you?” the Post quoted Trump having said. “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?”