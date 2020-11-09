Overdue traffic ticket? This program will help you pay for it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval and Flagler counties are announcing a two-week event to help pay overdue traffic tickets or criminal fees without having to pay collection fees. It’s called Operation Green Light.

2020 Operation Greenlight is a two-week online event that waives collection fees on overdue traffic tickets and criminal charges.

In order to take advantage of the savings, there are requirements to meeting.

Requirements for Duval County residents are as follows:

You must obtain your driving record to identify outstanding tickets Complete the registration form by clicking here. List the ticket numbers or case numbers that you wish to pay in the space provided on the registration gorm. Upon reviewing the registration form, you will be notified of the payment options and the next steps using your registration form’s contact information. To have the collections fees waived, full payment on outstanding tickets and/or cases must be paid beginning November 9 - November 20. The Clerk’s Office will be available until 6:30 pm on November 16th. Late fees and interest are statutory and will not be waived.

Fines must be paid in full as there is no payment plan available. Up to 30% of the bill can be waived.

In Flagler County, residents with suspended licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, all while saving 40-percent in collection fees.

Click here for the full information on the initiative in Flagler County.