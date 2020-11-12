Man dies after vehicle crashes into light pole off Commonwealth Avenue, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Commonwealth Avenue near Jones Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., police said, a vehicle went off the road and struck a light pole.

Police said the man who was driving the vehicle died at the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was the only person in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said several homes and businesses in the area were without power and JEA was contacted.

Commonwealth Avenue was closed between Jones Road and Bulls Bay Highway following the crash.

The JSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.