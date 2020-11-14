50/50 chance for SpaceX manned launch this evening

NASA and SpaceX will have to thread the needle to launch the SpaceX Crew-1 Sunday evening. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds and the threat of scattered downpours to the Space Coast.

The 45th Weather Squadron downgraded the launch probability of Sunday’s launch from 60% go to 50%. The Navy meteorologists are highlighting the cumulus cloud rule, flight through precipitation and surface electric field rule as the primary concerns for a weather violation Sunday evening.

The SpaceX launch that was supposed to take place Saturday evening was pushed back 24 hours due to strong onshore winds.

Come Sunday evening, the Space Coast can expect highs in the low 80s, light winds out of the northeast, and a 30% chance for showers that will start to taper off by 5 p.m.

The launch remains scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday evening and you can catch it live on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

The mission, called Crew-1, will see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on an 8.5-hour trip to the International Space Station.

The launch will blast three American astronauts -- Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker -- and a Japanese astronaut -- Soichi Noguchi -- from Kennedy Space Center.

It will be the first fully-crewed SpaceX launch since the inaugural May 2020 SpaceX demonstration mission that sent astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule.

The mission will span six months.

NASA is contracting with a private company to transport four astronauts to the ISS for a six-month stay. Saturday’s 7:49 p.m launch will mark the start of commercial spaceflight.

SpaceX expects to launch seven Dragons over the next 14 months: three for crew and four for cargo.

NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX in September 2014 to transport crew to the International Space Station from the United States.

Find out more information on Sunday’s launch here.