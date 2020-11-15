Ultralight vehicle crashes in Baker County

Macclenny, FL – An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in Baker County Saturday, according to Baker Country Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near Highway 121 North, just 4 miles north of Macclenny and less than 2 miles away from the Georgia border.

According to BCSO, the ultralight vehicle was flying East from a hanger behind Mt. Zion Church near State Road 121, when it lost power. That’s when the 53-year-old pilot tried turning the vehicle back to the hanger, but started to rapidly lose altitude instead. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the ground.

The pilot was seriously injured in the incident. His identity has not been revealed yet.

News4Jax obtained videos of the aftermath as emergency crews tended to the scene. A red mangled vehicle can be seen in the background.

The FAA was called to the scene, but said they will not investigate the incident because unregistered ultralight vehicles are not considered aircraft.

BCSO is investigating the crash.

We are working on finding more information. As soon as we know more, we will update you on air and right here, on News4Jax.com.