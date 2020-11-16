Jacksonville man arrested in wife’s killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 60-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested over the weekend in the shooting death of his wife.

Cleon Erland McQueen turned himself into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Saturday after a woman, identified as his wife Terrion McQueen, was found shot inside a vehicle in the Oakleaf community.

Cleon McQueen is charged with premeditated attempted murder, according to a copy of his arrest report, though those charges are expected to be upgraded because his wife later died of her injuries.

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 12:48 a.m. Saturday in Oakleaf. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim seated in a vehicle suffering from a lone gunshot wound to the head, the report said.

Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, but she did not survive.

Condolences for the Andrew Jackson graduate have poured in on Facebook. “A beautiful lady gone too soon,” one friend said, while another added that “Terrion was a beautiful, wonderful and loving person.”

According to the report, Cleon McQueen was seen casing the neighborhood before the shooting. The report said he punched a hole in her driver’s side window and then shot her in the left side of the head.

While detectives were working the investigation, they were notified that Cleon McQueen had surrendered to police at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Bay Street downtown.

Investigators recovered a partially loaded .380 caliber handgun, which had a round in the chamber.

Cleon McQueen declined to speak with police without an attorney present. Based on preliminary evidence, police placed him under arrest on a felony charge of attempted murder.

Deputies transported Cleon McQueen to the Clay County jail where he’s being held without bond.

Cleon McQueen has no prior arrests in Clay County. A search of Duval County court records shows he has a list of arrests for varying offenses dating back to the 90s. He served a year-and-a-half in prison after pleading guilty to a grand theft charge stemming from a 2001 arrest.

Ronda Redmond, Terrion McQueen’s sister, and Terrion McQueen’s grown son spoke with News4Jax on Monday about Cleon and Terrion McQueen’s relationship.

“He was just overly loving and overbearing and just overprotective,” Redmond said. “Trying to see what she was doing, where she was going, but never abusive or hitting her. None of that kind of stuff.”

Terrion McQueen’s son added: “It was like a typical marriage. Had their problems and ups and downs, but like she said, he never hit her, anything. He loved her too much.”

There was a separate domestic-related incident Monday in the Oakleaf area. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies believe Shawn Lequin Braddy was involved in a deadly shooting Monday morning on Grayson Lane. Family members identified the victim as 33-year-old Tiara McDaniels. McDaniels had a child with Braddy and filed a domestic violence injunction against him in 2013. A second woman also filed an injunction against him in 2017.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said there are four primary causes that lead to domestic violence: jealousy, rage, insecurity and fear of reprisal.

Jefferson pointed to local shelters that can help victims.

“The police can’t sit in front of your house, be at your house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said. “But, you know, you’ve got agencies -- Quigley House, Hubbard House. You’ve got various organizations that are there to help people that find themselves in situations like that and they’re readily available 24 hours a day.”

Resources available

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, these resources are also available: