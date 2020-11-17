As COVID-19 cases surge, where is Gov. DeSantis?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis made his first public appearance in 13 days on Tuesday.

It has been more than two weeks since he has last answered reporters' questions and he didn’t end that streak during the Legislature’s organizational session.

DeSantis last appeared before reporters on the Wednesday after the election.

“We’re now being looked at as the state that did it right,” said DeSantis during the Nov. 4 press conference.

During that appearance, DeSantis also criticized the national media for calling some states and not others. Back then, he didn’t take questions but promised he would soon.

“I’ll be back to take questions probably sometime before the week ends,” said DeSantis.

That didn’t happen.

Fast forward 13 days, a major tropical storm, and still nothing, although he did make an appearance on The Weather Channel.

But Tuesday he first appeared in the Florida Senate where he watched new Senators and officers sworn in.

“I am convinced your early actions to protect our elderly and our most vulnerable populations helped avoid thousands of deaths. Governor, we thank you,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

As he walked across the Capitol’s fourth floor to the House chamber, News4Jax tried to ask what he’s been doing.

He didn’t answer, again promising more later.

“After. On the way back,” said DeSantis.

But he was another no show, seen leaving the chamber through a back entrance.

Democrats were happy to fill the void on why he’s been avoiding questions.

“The Governor has not made one public appearance to talk about COVID-19 or unemployment in weeks and I feel like he’s trying to avoid the press. He doesn’t want to address the fact that Vice President Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, and he’s trying to avoid any type of conversation about that,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani.

While the Governor was praised during Tuesday’s session, he was also rebuffed by lawmakers.

He had hoped lawmakers would have taken up his tough anti-rioting package, but he was told that will have to wait until next year.

DeSantis also chose to meet via phone to certify this year’s election results instead of in-person Tuesday morning.