Woman accused of shooting JSO officer says 911 call proves she’s innocent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman accused of shooting a police officer and drug possession is speaking out through her attorney saying she thought someone was robbing her home and coming to harm her.

The attorney for Diamonds Ford believes a 911 dispatch call proves she is innocent.

In the audio of the call, Ford asks the dispatcher to “send somebody” because “someone is shooting.”

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Ford and her fiance' Anthony Gantt were arrested after an officer was shot in September while police were serving a high-risk search warrant Monday in a neighborhood off Moncrief Road. Additionally, both were charged with armed possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Police say the officer was injured by a bullet that came from a gun Ford shot through a window.

Ford’s attorney shared the 911 audio with the judge in hopes of getting a lower bond but that was denied.

Ford’s attorney told News4Jax she wants to clear her name, she’s sorry for what happened and she is not a cop killer.

Ford said she and Gannt were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of glass breaking.

“She had no idea it was law enforcement in her home. Once they made their announcement she complied,” said Stephen Kelly, Ford’s attorney.

Ford’s attorneys Wade Rolle and Kelly said she didn’t know the police were at her front door and she shot in self-defense and wants to come home to her family.

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson listened to the call.

“It does not appear in my opinion that she knew that the police were out there or that she wanted to take a shot at the police or try to fend them off,” Jefferson said. “It’s clear based on the recording she just felt that someone was breaking into her house, protecting herself and her property of which she is allowed to do by law.”

After the 911 call, Ford and Gannt were arrested.

The JSO officer’s life was saved by his bullet-resistant vest.

Both Ford and her fiance' remain in jail as they wait for trial.

“She would send her remorse to the officer, would be happy that he is recovering, and send her well wishes to his family but I think she would want everyone to know she is not a cop killer that she respects law enforcement and at no time did she have any idea that the person she was firing shots at was indeed JSO,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she is not a flight risk and has never committed a felony.

News4Jax asked for a comment from JSO but we did not immediately get a response.