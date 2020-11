Conan O’Brien is calling it quits, ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night host.

But he isn’t saying goodbye.

The comedian plans to host a weekly variety series on HBO Max. O’Brien’s late night show on TBS will end in June after its 10th season.

His travel series “Conan Without Borders” will still release occasional specials.

Conan hasn’t said when his new variety show will air.