Woman involved in altercation over mask at St. Johns County grocery store, deputies say

Deputies are trying to identify a woman who was involved in an altercation over a face mask at an Aldi grocery store, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

It happened Oct. 30 at the store on U.S. 1. South, just north of State Road 312, deputies said.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of the woman, saying she was involved in a verbal altercation with another shopper because that shopper was not wearing a mask. The incident escalated when the woman kicked a shopping cart, causing it to slam into the other shopper’s stomach, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman left the store before law enforcement arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to email Deputy J. Crawford at jcrawford@sjso.org.