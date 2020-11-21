Slew of evidence markers line Hilltop Village parking lot after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were rushed to a hospital for treatment Friday evening after a shooting outside the Hilltop Village Apartments, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous evidence markers were placed on the ground throughout the parking lot of the Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both victims had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. They were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

There was no description of the shooter and no arrests were announced.

The shooting comes about a day after a man was found shot to death at the apartment complex.