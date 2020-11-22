2 charged with armed robbery in Green Cove Springs shooting, police say

Two men are charged with armed robbery in connection with Tuesday’s shooting death of an 18-year-old, the Green Cove Springs Police Department said Sunday.

The Police Department said it obtained arrest warrants for Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith, 23, and Daveion Breshod Austin, 20, on Saturday. Shortly after, police said, Smith and Austin were taken into custody.

As of Sunday afternoon, the two men were being held in the Clay County jail on $500,000 bond each, according to online jail records.

According to the Police Department, Skylar Shane Townsend, 18, of Orange Park, died after a shooting around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street. Police said two other men were hospitalized after the shooting.

The investigation continues, the Police Department said Sunday.