JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died after being by a car at Union and Ocean Streets in downtown Jacksonville. This was around 10:15 Saturday night.

Investigators say the person, who is a Black male believed to be in his 40′s or 50′s, was not using the crosswalk when they were hit. They later died at the hospital due to their injuries.

We are told the driver is cooperating in the investigation.