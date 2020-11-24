Jaguars president pitches stadium upgrades as Lot J talks continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lot J, the proposed entertainment complex outside TIAA Bank Field, is expected to come up Tuesday after last week’s debacle of a Jacksonville City Council meeting that ended in finger-pointing, yelling and name-calling.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping also said Tuesday that the team is looking for major stadium upgrades, which would be part of a new lease agreement that the NFL owners would have to agree to and sign for the Jaguars at the stadium.

Even though there have been upgrades with the pools, scoreboards and seats, Lamping said that other changes will have to be made.

Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday issued a statement, saying: “More than 20 years ago we made a decision as a community to be an NFL city. As mayor of Jacksonville, I’m going to continue to demonstrate that commitment. The sustainability of this franchise is not a new conversation for the administration. The partnership with the Jaguars organization over the years and today as we move forward on the Lot J development are reflective of a joint effort to ensure Jaguars football remains in Northeast Florida for decades to come.”

The $450 million Lot J project, which could take seven years to be built, would be a split between the Jaguars and the city, but it’s already causing a split with the City Council. That split was apparent Thursday when the City Council president and the mayor’s staff went at it. The argument was over information, or the lack of it being available, about the deal.

On Tuesday morning, City Councilman Matt Carlucci called a meeting with City Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber. Both want to see the Downtown Investment Authority involved in reviewing the deal. But Carlucci wants to go further -- he wants a whole new negotiating team.

“Because this is the same negotiating team that a year ago was negotiating selling the JEA,“ Carlucci said.

That’s why Carlucci wants to take a step back.

Cumber said they should move forward and let DIA look over the deal and make recommendations but keep the same bargaining team in place.

After that meeting, a second meeting took place with the mayor’s staff, the negotiating team, the Jaguars and others. Some City Council members were at that meeting to ask questions that were not answered at the last meeting because it went haywire.