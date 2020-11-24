Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving food to 1K families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army is preparing to do its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway to 1,000 families in the Jacksonville area. The families were chosen in October from applicants who submitted proof of financial hardship.

Food for the distribution was donated through dozens of sources over several weeks. The donations came from businesses, schools, and organizations around Jacksonville, through canned food drives in October and November. Even a little star power helped to bring in donations to make the giveaway possible.

“Miracle on the Hudson” survivor Casey Jones held his 11th Annual Turkey Drive. From this, Jones donated 852 turkeys to the Jacksonville Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army said it has seen an increase in need, and a decrease in turkey donations, making the call for help even harder than usual.

“This year is one the most difficult years financially in the history of The Salvation Army because of COVID-19, however, our donors still provided. The Salvation Army thanks the community and all those who helped make this Thanksgiving distribution possible,” Area Commander Major Keath Biggers said.

There are not enough supplies available for people who did not previously apply for the Salvation Army giveaway. Two other Thanksgiving food giveaways are happening in Northeast Florida today, with no prior application necessary.

Jewish Family and Community Services is providing food and gift cards to buy turkeys at Max Block Food Pantry (6261 Dupont Station Court East) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Farm Share is also holding a Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway at Bethel Church (215 Bethel Baptist Church). It starts at 10 a.m.

If you’re attending a giveaway, do not wait. Show up early and be prepared to wait in line.