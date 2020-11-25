New indictment filed against Navy lieutenant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The government has filed a superseding indictment against Lt. Fan Yang, charging him with conspiracy to violate federal firearms law, lying to two federally licensed gun dealers and making false statements in the process of getting recertified for his security clearance.

The government no long accuses Yang of trying to smuggle military-grade boat engines to China.

Yang’s wife, Yang Yang, and Chinese nationals Ge Songtao and Zheng Yan have all pleaded guilty in the smuggling plot.

Lt. Yang is set for arraignment on the new charges on Dec. 3.