St. Johns County lifts boil water advisory

A boil water notice for parts of St. Johns County has been lifted, county officials announced Friday.

The precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for St. Johns County Utility customers along International Golf Parkway east of Interstate 95 to Twelve Mile Swamp, including Bannon Lakes, Markland Trails, Parkland Preserve, Commerce Lake Drive and Center Place Way Commercial Area.

According to the county, a water main at the center of the advisory has been repaired and lab tests now confirm water provided to the affected area is safe to drink and use.