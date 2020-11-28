Man killed in apparent drive-by shooting on Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an apparent drive-by shooting on Dunn Avenue, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, the victim was driving west in the 6000 block of Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville when someone drove up next to him and shot into the car several times. The victim then crashed off the side of the road, JSO said.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they said they saw an adult man was inside the car with one gunshot wound.

News4Jax is told JFRD tried to treat the man, but he died at the scene. News4Jax asked JSO if there were multiple guns, but they said it appears it was all from the same gun.

There are no suspects and no witnesses, JSO said. Detectives are canvassing for video and evidence.

The road was closed while JSO investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.