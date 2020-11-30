President Trump on Gov. Brian Kemp: ‘I’m ashamed that I endorsed him’

On Monday, Camden County will begin its recount of the Presidential race, where Joe Biden narrowly defeated President Donald Trump.

Other Georgia counties have already started and that loss is bringing a chaotic political reality for the GOP in the state.

As Trump continues to mount legal battles to his loss in Georgia and other swing states, he made a strong statement against Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Fox News.

“The Governor’s done nothing,” Trump said of Kemp. “He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

Kemp and State Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been targets of Trump loyalists who are pushing allegations of election fraud in the state, and that push is registering with Republican voters in Georgia. Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, spoke with Georgia Republicans this weekend about the upcoming senate run off races in Georgia.

“It’s not decided,” McDaniel told the audience. “This is the key. First of all, David Perdue still has a 100,000 vote lead over John Osoff. Right now. So if you lose your faith and you don’t vote. That will decide it.”

Michael Binder, who conducts political polling at the University of North Florida, said Republicans have a problem if they’re publicly claiming the November election was a fraud and they still expect their voters to show up for a January run-off in two critical races that could change the balance of power in the U.S Senate.

“Is this an issue Republican leadership needs to address on concerns Republican voters may have?’ Absolutely,” Binder said. “Listen, if you put politics aside for a minute, the fact that a lot of people don’t have faith in democracy is really problematic. But if you really want to focus on the political implications, Republicans need their voter base to believe that their votes matter so they show up.

News4jax told you Thanksgiving day about one lawsuit filed by attorney Sydney Powell.

Powell is an attorney who had been closely aligned with Trump’s legal team until last weekend when they publicly said she’s not affiliated with the campaign.

That case is ongoing and alleges massive election fraud. But Kemp has denied allegations of fraud and said in that case, “They only seek to breed fear, create confusion and sow discord among our citizens.”