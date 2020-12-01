Jacksonville man wins second scratch-off top prize in three years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 56-year-old man from Jacksonville just claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

But that’s not even the best part. Three years ago he claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game!

Munib Garvanovic chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.00.

Garvanovic said he purchases his tickets from the same convenience store every time.

“I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck,” he said. “This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!”

Garvanovic purchased his winning ticket from Gate, located at 1001 Monument Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million!

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.