17-year-old girl killed in crash with tree in Putnam County

WELAKA, Fla. – A teenage girl has died after a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in the town of Welaka.

FHP investigators said the girl was 17-years-old. The crash happened as she was traveling west on County Road 308 B near the intersection of Foerster Lane when she the vehicle went onto the right shoulder, according to FHP.

The driver then steered back onto the roadway, but she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on the car’s right side.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved. The crash report shows the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.