Jacksonville police make arrest in deadly double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month in the Lackawanna neighborhood that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Alexander Wiggins, 35, was booked into the Duval County jail on a count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting deadly missiles, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody without bond.

The charges stem from an early morning shooting Nov. 17 on Maplewood Street. Police and paramedics called to the scene found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.

Detectives determined the pair were targeted in the shooting and later identified Wiggins as a person of interest in the case. No information about a potential motive has been released.