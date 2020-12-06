Applications for Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program to be accepted for commercial properties starting this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program that launched last week will provide more than $5.1 million to Duval County residents and business owners at risk for losing their apartment, home or business location due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted at JacksonvilleCares.com for commercial properties this week.

Applications began to be accepted for residential properties on Thursday. Mayor Lenny Curry said more than 3,000 applications were received on the first day.

Grants will be offered to residential tenants, homeowners and business owners on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted.

Applicants may receive up to $5,000 for a residential property and up to $10,000 for a commercial property, with the payment going directly to the landlord or lender. Complete applications will be processed first for payment.

RELATED: City, Jacksonville Bar launch Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program | Facing eviction in Duval County? How to apply for check from $5M stimulus

Applicants must be able to provide the following documents:

Residential

Identification for all household members

A copy of the lease or mortgage

Proof of the ability to make payments of 60 days of rent or mortgage

A notice from the landlord or mortgagee of pending eviction or foreclosure (if applicable)

Commercial

A copy of the lease or mortgage

The landlord or mortgagee W-9

Proof of a reduction in income, staffing or employee hours of at least 20%

A copy of the current Duval County Occupational License

Proof of the ability to make payments of 60 days of rent or mortgage

A notice from the landlord or mortgagee of pending eviction or foreclosure (if applicable)

The City of Jacksonville is providing the money for the program. The Jacksonville Bar Association is overseeing the process of distributing the money.

In order to qualify for this money, both the landlord and tenant have to agree to it. For that, it means the landlord will waive any fees associated with the backlog of rent.

The application will not be processed and your spot in line is not guaranteed until both parties fill out the application.

Click here for more information.