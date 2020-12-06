Loved ones walk to spread the word about Jacksonville woman’s disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones are begging for answers in the disappearance of a Jacksonville woman.

Ja’Nay Wiley, 31, has not been seen in more than six months, according to her family.

On Sunday, relatives and friends walked up and down West 26th Street and Moncrief Road to spread the word about her disappearance. Sharonda Wiley said that’s the last place her sister was seen.

“We definitely want to get any information. If anybody has any information, come forward and say anything,” said Sharonda Wiley.

No one has seen Ja’Nay Wiley since June, according to her family.

“It’s been tough. There’s been many restless nights. I’m always thinking about her,” said Sharonda Wiley.

Police do not have any leads about Wiley’s disappearance at this time, according to loved ones.

“She was a very loving and caring person. She had a lot of family and friends and support around her through her struggles and everything that she’s ever been through in life. We love her, so we got to bring her back because we love her that much,” said Wiley’s friend, Sheria Bell.

Sharonda Wiley said she is praying her sister is found safe.

Ja’Nay Wiley’s family is urging anyone who has seen her or who knows anything about her whereabouts to call police.