Families plea for help to find 2 missing Jacksonville women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Justice Coalition, along with families of two missing people, are coming together to make sure their loved ones’ names are heard.

Brittany Palmer and Janay Wiley have been separately reported missing for more than three months now and the families of these missing women ask for your help.

Palmer’s mother and Wiley’s sister say they won’t stop until they find their loved ones. They want answers and peace.

It’s been nearly three months since 23-year-old Brittany Palmer was last seen with a friend near the intersection of Baldwin and Barber streets in the College Gardens. Aug. 22 was the last time Palmer’s mother, Vontria Mobley, spoke with her.

“Brittany walks with a cane or sometimes a walker. You can’t miss her because of her walk because she has a disability,” Mobley said. “That’s what’s going to give it away because of her walk.”

Mobley said she’s been doing neighborhood walks and putting out flyers in hopes of finding her daughter. She added Brittany was staying with a friend on 20th and Fairfax and they would walk to the friend’s mother’s house on Barber Street.

Loved ones of Brittany Palmer and Janay Wiley embrace after a news conference where they begged the community to come forward with answers on the missing women. (WJXT)

It’s been nearly four months since police say 31-year-old Janay Wiley was last seen.

“Justice -- I won’t stop fighting until I get justice and peace for my sister,” said Sharonda Wiley, Janay’s sister.

Wiley said her sister was last seen on 26th and Moncrief.

“That just wasn’t my sister, it was my best friend, and I’m going to keep fighting until we get answers and find her and bring her back home,” Wiley said.

It was the first time these families met. They were emotional and now they are working together to find answers.

“These are two young ladies who have been missing for months and nobody can’t say anything about them. No, I just don’t see it. Somebody knows something,” Mobley said.

If you know where Palmer or Wiley could be, call police immediately at 904-630-0500.