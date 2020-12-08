200 West Nassau students quarantined after 20 new positive tests

More than 200 West Nassau High School students were quarantined last week after roughly 20 classmates tested positive for COVID-19, the Nassau County School District confirmed Tuesday.

“West Nassau did have around 20 students test positive, which resulted in just over 200 students being quarantined,” Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham told News4Jax in an emailed statement.

Durham acknowledged a recent rise in cases throughout the district. According to figures provided by the district, the district saw 41 new positive tests last week, 34 of them among students. Because of that, 346 students and six staff who had close contact with the infected individuals were placed in quarantine.

It’s unclear if the district will close the high school temporarily in light of the rash of new cases. Durham said the district does not have a fixed threshold that would determine whether to close campus or not.

“That determination would be made on a case by case basis and through the district’s collaboration with the (Florida Department of Health) and the Florida Department of Education,” Durham said.