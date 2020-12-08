46ºF

New St. Johns County high school to be given name, mascot

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Tags: Education, St. Johns County
HHH
HHH

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, the St. Johns County School District will be naming its new high school that’s been labeled “HHH.” It will also be choosing a mascot.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. There are six choices for the school name and 11 mascots to pick from.

Suggested school namesMascot top selections
Ancient City High SchoolBulls
Nine Mile High SchoolCyclones
North River High SchoolHornets
River Valley High SchoolHurricanes
Tocoi High SchoolLonghorns
Tolomato High SchoolMoccasins
Razorbacks
Tigers
Toro
Vikings
Vipers

On Dec. 15, the academic and elective course catalog will be released for the 2021-2022 school year enrollment.

The St. Johns County School Board said the new school is desperately needed to help address overcrowding in the district.

The district has already announced the school’s colors: burnt orange, gunmetal gray, and black.

The high school, located near the intersection of International Golf Parkway north of State Road 16 will eventually hold 2,000 students, easing crowding at Bartram Trail and Nease high schools.

