New St. Johns County high school to be given name, mascot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, the St. Johns County School District will be naming its new high school that’s been labeled “HHH.” It will also be choosing a mascot.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. There are six choices for the school name and 11 mascots to pick from.

Suggested school names Mascot top selections Ancient City High School Bulls Nine Mile High School Cyclones North River High School Hornets River Valley High School Hurricanes Tocoi High School Longhorns Tolomato High School Moccasins Razorbacks Tigers Toro Vikings Vipers

On Dec. 15, the academic and elective course catalog will be released for the 2021-2022 school year enrollment.

The St. Johns County School Board said the new school is desperately needed to help address overcrowding in the district.

The district has already announced the school’s colors: burnt orange, gunmetal gray, and black.

The high school, located near the intersection of International Golf Parkway north of State Road 16 will eventually hold 2,000 students, easing crowding at Bartram Trail and Nease high schools.