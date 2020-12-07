Duval County School Board signs off on search for possible new headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Public Schools board voted unanimously in favor of a measure, brought by member Lori Hershey, to explore the relocation of the district’s waterfront headquarters on the Southbank.

The vote was taken Tuesday night, more than a week after the board discussed the proposal in a workshop.

“I just feel like the time is right. My preference, particularly in leadership, is to be in the driver’s seat versus responding,” Hershey said in the workshop. “And the final time of relocation may come after my time on the board, but having said that, I just believe that we are in a good position now to have this conversation to look at what our serious options are.”

The measure received support from several board members in the workshop which was reflected in the vote.

With approval secured, the measure allows for the formal discussions to begin and for Superintendent Diana Greene to begin exploration and the drafting of a proposal.

That proposal will likely be presented at a board meeting in March, according to Hershey.