Jacksonville woman celebrates 104 years of life on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is wishing a special young lady a happy birthday on Wednesday!

Delta Cave, who lives on the southside of Jacksonville, turned 104 on Dec. 9.

“Mother” Delta Cave enjoys reading the Bible and spending time with family and friends.

Her family told News4Jax that she attends church faithfully. She also enjoys attending cultural events.

She is the oldest living member of her family and the oldest student affiliated with the Douglas Anderson Alumni Association.

Ms. Cave has no children, but is a mother to many. She has been married, but is now widowed.

We hope you have a great day!