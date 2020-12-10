After 9 months of silence, music fills Florida Theatre again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Back in business.

Concertgoers will once again enjoy live performances at the Florida Theatre, and it started Wednesday night.

The downtown Jacksonville theater has been closed since March 12, due to the pandemic and its president says staff is making sure it reopens safely.

Wednesday’s show was the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and the overall response from guests was positive.

The theatre is open at just 50% capacity due to safety restrictions to slow the viral spread. Guests were greeted by theater employees taking their temperatures and plexiglass shields at the bars and box office window. There was plenty of social distancing and all guests had to wear masks.

Jean Thomas is pleased with the theatre’s efforts to keep patrons like her and her husband safe.

“We need to keep our valued venues alive until we get through this so that’s all why we’re here,” Thomas said.

With live shows each night through Sunday, guests can also expect socially-distanced seating by pairs, hand sanitizing stations and Florida Theatre’s president says they’re adhering to the citywide ordinance requiring face masks.

“I’ve talked to a number of people both pro and con, you know people calling up to say how could you, we’re still in a pandemic. People calling up to say how dare you ask me to wear a mask,” said Numa Saisselin, Florida Theatre President. “The vast majority of people over the last several months have just hung onto their tickets and said will see you when we’re able to come back. Which is really been an emotional boost for us.”

The rest of the shows this weekend, include rock band 38-Special, and country music star Travis Tritt.

There are still tickets available for each show. Visit FloridaTheatre.com for more information.