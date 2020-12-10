44ºF

Local News

‘Like a football game,’ Local doctor urges people stay vigilant during vaccine review

Jennifer Ready, Reporter

Tags: COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the US Food and Drug Administration gets ready to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Thursday, some doctors are urging people to stay vigilant despite the promising news of a vaccine.

“It’s almost like a football game, we’re almost at the end of this fight against the virus but we need to get over that finish,” explained Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease specialist in Northeast Florida.

According to state leaders, residents in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine once approved, followed by high-risk healthcare workers and those older than 65. Dr. Reza said it could be several months before the general population has access to it.

“We need to stay vigilant and do all the things we need to do, wearing that face mask, not gathering in small or large gatherings because we know that this virus is being transmitted even in small gatherings,” said Dr. Reza. “We want to be keeping those that you love safe from this virus and also because we see that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Dr. Reza stressed the importance of following the safety guidelines in place to protect yourself and others, especially the most vulnerable.

“Right now, as we have noticed in Northeast Florida, the temperatures have gone down to low 30s so it’s cool and all the windows and doors are closed and that’s where this virus flourishes,” explained Dr. Reza. “It’s that human to human interaction so as much as we can limit that as well as wearing that face mask, it will save lives.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: