Men now charged with murder in Green Cove Springs shooting

Two men are now charged with felony murder in the deadly shooting on Center Street in Green Cove Springs, that led to the death of an 18-year-old.

Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith, 23, and Daveion Breshod Austin, 20, were arrested last month and charged with armed robbery. The additional charges were announced Wednesday in the death of Tyler Townsend.

ORIGINAL STORY: Orange Park teenager killed, 2 men injured in Green Cove Springs shooting

Both men are held in the Clay County jail. They’re next scheduled court appearance is Thursday.

Police said two other men were hospitalized in the shooting.