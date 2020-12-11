$5 Million gifted to Nemours Children’s Health System in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Daily’s Foundation celebrated the dedication of The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care on Friday.

This transformational gift of $5 million is the largest to the Nemours Children’s Health System in Jacksonville.

The money will support the enhancement of facilities in Jacksonville as well as fuel innovations to improve care across the health system, with a special focus on the Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (NCCBD).

Along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, doctors, patients, donors and friends came together to recognize the expansion of the partnership and the dedication of the Pavilion.

“Daily’s primary community focus has always been the health and well-being of children and families,” Aubrey Edge, President and CEO of Daily’s, said. “With this partnership, we are taking that commitment to a new level that Nemours Children’s Health System is uniquely qualified to fulfill. As our relationship with Dr. Larry Moss and the Nemours organization has grown, so has our desire to support their incredible work for children’s healthcare. In 2019 we hosted our inaugural concert at Daily’s Place to benefit Nemours, and we were overwhelmed by the turnout and support of this community. Today is an exciting day for children in our city as we work together to support and heal families.”

The dedication also marked the expansion of the Daily’s-Nemours community partnership, through which Daily’s store locations will provide increased awareness and support for the work of Nemours, which is also headquartered in Jacksonville.

“Nemours story is Jacksonville’s story because this is where it all began,” R. Lawrence Moss, MD, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health System, said. “Today, Nemours Children’s Health System is a national system operating in five states and dedicated solely to the health of children. Nemours is committed to fundamentally improving the way America provides health to children. We are immensely grateful to Aubrey Edge and Daily’s for this generous gift. With partners like Daily’s, we will transform the experience of care for children and families in Jacksonville, as well as our city’s skyline. Today demonstrates that two great Jacksonville organizations have come together for the betterment of our community.”

The Daily’s Foundation charity golf tournament and banquet in November raised funds for Nemours Children’s Health System and the Tim Tebow Foundation, which received $350,000 and $105,000 of the proceeds, respectively.

The partnership also exemplifies the Force For Good program that Daily’s strategic partner, Shell, is leading across the nation. Shell stations, like Daily’s, are committed to being a “force for good” in their local communities and give back to help drive positive change.