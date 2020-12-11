City Council members hope Lot J meeting Friday will provide answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders are hoping to get some key questions answered on the much-debated Lot J development project during a public meeting Friday morning.

Council members will not be voting Friday on the $445 million entertainment complex project.

There has been ongoing drama amongst city leaders over the deal, which calls for the city to invest $233 million in direct spending or loans by the city of Jacksonville to the developer for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, the Cordish Companies.

City Council members hope to get some final questions answered Friday before the expected vote next month. City Council president Tommy Hazouri deferred the Lot J bill last week.

Those in favor of the Lot J project say it’ll bring jobs, boost Jacksonville’s economy, and lead to a thriving downtown.

But critics are concerned about the taxpayers’ share of the multi-million dollar price tag.

Councilman Garrett Dennis said this week he supports the Lot J project, but also said no decision should be rushed without making sure all questions have been answered.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s chief of staff said Monday that several hours-long meetings on the project have been “less than productive,” forcing City Council members to rely on one-on-one meetings to discuss concerns with the development team.

Earlier this week, a handful of people protested against Lot J outside City Hall, blasting the mayor and his staff with obscenities and even naming the mayor’s children. The protest led to the mayor and his family skipping the annual Christmas tree lighting, which was happening at the same time nearby.

Curry told News4Jax this week that he knows council members are doing their job by asking questions, but says eventually, a vote has to happen.

Hazouri said he’d like to see a final vote Jan. 12.