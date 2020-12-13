Memorial ride honors veterinary surgeon killed in St. Johns County crash

Dozens of motorcyclists joined a memorial ride Sunday to remember a beloved veterinary surgeon who was killed in a crash last week on Interstate 95 north of State Road 16 in St. Johns County.

They met at the Wawa on Philips Highway around noon and then rode by the site where Brienne Lemay, 37, was killed. As a way of paying their respects, they slowed down and revved their engines as they passed a memorial for Lemay.

The ride continued to St. Augustine, where it ended at The Bar With No Name. The memorial was then set up outside on the property and riders spent time gathering in her memory.

“Being that she was one of my best friends, I felt motivated to do something to show my love for her and the love that everybody had out here in Jacksonville for her,” said Brandin Scott, with NOLO Riders. “It just makes me feel good that I could honor her in this way.”

The memorial ride started Sunday afternoon at the Wawa on Philips Highway. (WJXT)

The preliminary information from the Florida Highway Patrol shows Lemay, 37, was traveling north on a motorcycle in the left lane of the interstate Monday evening when the motorcycle traveled into the path of a semitruck in the center lane. The front of the semi, troopers said, hit the motorcycle and Lemay died at the scene. The crash report shows Lemay was wearing a helmet.

Lemay’s family said they need to see more evidence before they believe Lemay was at fault in the crash.

Brian Chandler, Lemay’s eldest brother, told News4Jax that his sister was a beloved veterinary surgeon and pilot with a clean driving record.

Lemay is well known for her work with First Coast No More Homeless Pets in Jacksonville. She was recognized by FCNMHP in 2017 when she saved a dog who was mauled days after Hurricane Irma.

Chandler said his sister will be remembered as “free-spirited” and loved to ride her motorcycle.

Brianna Rader, Lemay’s coworker, was among those who took part in Sunday’s ride.

“She’s awesome. She loved motorcycles, she loved animals, she loved people. I think anyone who met her loves her,” Rader said. “The reason I got my second job with her is because I wanted to get a motorcycle. We were wanting to ride together.”

When asked whether she would ride in the future, Rader said: “I know she would want me to. We were so excited to ride together.”