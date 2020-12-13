62ºF

Local News

Pedestrian fatality on I-295

Duval County

Murphy Stidham, Associate producer

Tags: pedestrian, jacksonville, Traffic
Major Accident| I-295 N/B @ Old St Augustine Rd
Major Accident| I-295 N/B @ Old St Augustine Rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An accident occurred after 11:30 Saturday night on East I-295 Northbound by the exit for Old St Augustine Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by the car and did not survive the crash.

Three right lanes are currently blocked.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: