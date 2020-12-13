Pedestrian fatality on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An accident occurred after 11:30 Saturday night on East I-295 Northbound by the exit for Old St Augustine Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by the car and did not survive the crash.
Three right lanes are currently blocked.
Duval County Fatal Crash:— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) December 13, 2020
I-295 northbound near Old St. Augustine Road.
Vehicle versus Pedestrian. Pedestrian pronounced deceased on scene. Three right lanes of northbound I-295 are blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/cXvv6p1HF1