Clay County Schools guardian arrested for cocaine possession

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Clay County Schools guardian has been charged and arrested for possession of cocaine.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the school guardian as Douglas Charles Batchelder. According to a spokesperson, the Sheriff’s Office was investigating Batchelder after they received a tip he was using illegal drugs.

Deputies searched Batchelder’s vehicle on campus at Middleburg High School after a CCSO K9 sniffed for the presence of illegal drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies found a brown wallet that contained a white substances in the driver side door of Batchelder’s vehicle. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine. Batchelder admitted the drugs were his. He was arrested and taken to Clay County Jail.

School guardians were created in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act of 2018. According to FDLE, guardians are armed personnel who aid in the prevention or abatement of active assailant incidents on school premises.

They are either school employees who volunteer to serve in addition to official job duties or personnel hired for the specific purpose of serving as a school guardian. Guardians must pass psychological and drug screenings, and successfully complete a minimum of 144 hours of training with the Sheriff’s Office.