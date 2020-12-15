61ºF

JFRD, JSO surprises local 3-year-old for his birthday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JFRD, JSO surprises local 3-year-old for his birthday (Photo: Stueyexmcfd)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a smile?

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department surprised a local 3-year-old for his birthday on Sunday.

First responders surprised little David with a car parade, presents and more.

Fire stations 30, 50 and 29 flashed their lights and waved to David as they passed.

Happy Birthday David!

