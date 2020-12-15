JFRD, JSO surprises local 3-year-old for his birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a smile?
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department surprised a local 3-year-old for his birthday on Sunday.
First responders surprised little David with a car parade, presents and more.
Fire stations 30, 50 and 29 flashed their lights and waved to David as they passed.
Happy Birthday David!
AWESOME!🚔🚒 @JSOPIO and @JFRDJAX surprised a local 3-year-old for his birthday on Sunday! (Video: @MCFD1688) pic.twitter.com/48hfR35xm9— News4JAX (@wjxt4) December 15, 2020