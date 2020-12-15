Nurse’s aid accused of stealing $27K from elderly Jacksonville Beach woman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A nurse’s aid is accused of stealing at least $27,000 from an elderly Jacksonville Beach woman that she was taking care of.

According to Jacksonville Beach Police, Stephanie Cerrillo, 37, became friends with the 78-year-old woman while the woman was in the hospital in July.

Cerrillo agreed to help the woman with in-home care when she got out of the hospital and eventually convinced the woman to loan her $1,000, according to police. Cerrillo told the woman she was a single mother of four and had been fired from her job because she was providing assistance to the elderly woman and needed the money for a car payment, student loan payment and other needs. Cerrillo said she would pay it back, police said.

The woman told Jacksonville Beach Police she thinks Cerrillo took a photo of her debit card and used it repeatedly for the next several months. In October, the woman learned her bank account had been “drained” of $27,000, police said.

Investigators said they documented dozens of ATM withdrawals and reviewed surveillance video of Cerrillo making those withdrawals. The elderly woman identified Cerrillo in the videos.

Cerrillo has been charged with elderly exploitation and credit card fraud.